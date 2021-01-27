Dulquer Salmaan’s movie ‘Kurup’ to release in theatres, not on OTT

A few websites had recently reported that Dulquer Salmaan’s upcoming movie Kurup, which could not be released last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, would premiere on a streaming platform and not in theatres. This ruffled a few feathers as the magnum opus has the potential to emerge as a major money-spinner at the box office.

The makers of Kurup have now dismissed the rumours while clarifying that the biggie will release ‘in theatres only’. They have, however, refrained from commenting on the exact release date. It is likely to be finalised once the industry adjusts to the ‘new normal.

This announcement comes at a time when several films have opted for an ‘OTT only’ release. Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sufiyum Sujatayum, the Fahadh Faasil-starrer CU Soon and Halal Love Story are just a few Malayalam flicks that released digitally, garnering a fair deal of attention. Bollywood biggies such as Laxmii, Gulabo Sitabo and Gunjan Saxena too skipped the theatrical route.

However, at the same time, films such as Vijay’s Master, the Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari and the Hollywood biggie Tenet were released in theatres. It remains to be seen whether the decision to release Kurup in theatres yields the desired results.

The film, which has been shot on an impressive budget, features DQ in a new avatar and revolves around the journey of the dreaded criminal Sukumara Kurup. The film has been directed by Srinath Rajendran, who had wielded the microphone for Dulquer’s debut movie Second Show. The cast of the film includes Tovino Thomas and Made in Heaven star Sobhita Dhulipala.

Dulquer, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He hit the right notes with his work in the movies Varane Avashyamund and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal, which emerged as hits. He will soon be seen opposite actor Kajal Aggarwal in the Tamil film Hey Sinamika.