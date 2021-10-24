Dulquer's 'Kurup' to hit the screens on November 12

Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kurup' to hit the screens on November 12

The film will hit the screens in multiple languages

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 24 2021, 11:04 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2021, 11:17 ist
The official poster of 'Kurup'. Credit: Twitter/@dulQuer

Dulquer Salmaan 's upcoming pan-India movie Kurup is set to hit the screens in multiple languages on November 12, the heartthrob announced on social media on Saturday (October 23). In an emotional post, he said that the flick is a 'giant' with a ''destiny of its own'. He added that it is his labour of love and its release will mark the end of a  challenging journey and described the movie as his 'second child'. 

Kurup, directed by Srinath Rajendran, is a crime drama that revolves around the life of real-life criminal. It features DQ in a new avatar that has garnered a fair deal of attention for the right reasons. Its teaser, which was released a while ago, hit the right notes as it managed to build an aura around the protagonist. It stars Sobhita Dhulipala as the leading lady and is the second Mollywood film of her career. The Made In Heaven actor made her Malayalam debut with Moothon, starring Nivin Pauly. It remains to be seen whether Kurup helps her consolidate her standing in the industry. The film marks DQ's second collaboration with Srinath as the two had previously teamed up for Second Show, which marked the Solo star's big screen debut. 

Kurup comes at a time when Malayalam cinema has become the talk of the town with well-received films such as Nayattu, The Great Indian Kitchen, Drishyam 2 and Malik. The perception is that it might help the industry scale new heights if it lives up to expectations. That said, it is unlikely to have a free run at the box office in most markets. It will face competition from Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi in the Hindi belt and from the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe in Tamil Nadu as the biggie are slated to release in theatres merely a week before DQ's magnum opus. 

Dulquer, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. He will soon be seen alongside Mrunal Thakur, the star of films such as Batla House and Toofaan, in director Hanu Raghavapudi's new Telugu movie. He also has Salute and Hey Sinamika in his kitty.

Dulquer Salmaan
kurup
Mollywood
Entertainment News

