ED questions Jacqueline in conman Chandrashekhar's case

ED questions Jacqueline Fernandez in conman Chandrashekhar's case

It has been alleged that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Jacquelinez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar

IANS
IANS,
  • Jun 27 2022, 16:47 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 17:02 ist
Jacqueline Fernandez. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez on Monday reached the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) headquarters here for questioning in connection with her alleged links with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

Jacqueline and another Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi have already recorded their statement as witness in the case.

In December last year, the ED filed the first charge sheet in this matter before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh.

Read | ED agrees in SC to move conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar from Tihar to Mandoli jail

In February 2022, the ED filed a supplementary charge sheet against one Pinky Irani, an alleged aide of Chandrashekhar who introduced him to Jacqueline.

It has been alleged that Pinky Irani used to choose costly gifts for Jacquelinez and later used to drop it at her house after the payments were made by Chandrashekhar.

Chandrashekhar had spent around Rs 20 crore on different models and Bollywood celebrities.

A few had refused to take gifts from him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Enforcement Directorate
India News
Jacqueline Fernandez
bollywood

What's Brewing

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

AI is using fake data to learn to be less racist

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

 