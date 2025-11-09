<p>Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad's elder son and Janshakti Janta Dal chief Tej Pratap on Sunday claimed that he has been "under threat" and his enemies might get him "killed".</p>.<p>Yadav, who recently floated his political outfit after being expelled from the RJD by his father, is contesting from the Mahua constituency in the ongoing Bihar assembly polls.</p>.Tej Pratap's airport meet with BJP's Ravi Kishan sparks speculations.<p>Talking to reporters here, Yadav said, "My security has been increased...I am under threat. My enemies may even get me killed. Everyone seems like an enemy".</p>.<p>He, however, did not divulge the identities of his enemies.</p>.<p>Yadav also congratulated his younger brother Tejashwi on his birthday and said, "My blessings are always with him. He should continue to grow further".</p>.<p>Tej Pratap was expelled from the RJD on May 25 for six years, a day after he reportedly confessed to being 'in a relationship' with a woman.</p>.<p>He, however, deleted the social media post later with a claim that his page was "hacked". Lalu Prasad also disowned Tej Pratap due to his "irresponsible behaviour".</p>.<p>A few days later, after his expulsion from the party, Tej Pratap had alleged that there was a "conspiracy" to drive a wedge between him and his younger brother.</p>.<p>He had voiced his sentiments in a couple of posts on his X handle, blaming the crisis on 'Jaichand', a metaphor for traitors. </p>