Edgar Ramirez to star in 'The War Has Ended'

Actor Edgar Ramirez will headline filmmaker Hagar Ben-Asher's new drama "The War Has Ended".

Ramirez, best known for starring in series "American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace" and film "Hands of Stone", will portray a man searching for his children, reported Variety.

Ben-Asher has critically-acclaimed films such as "Actress", "The Slut" and "Dead Women Walking" to her credits.

The film's story, set in Poland in 1945 at the end of World War II, follows Joseph (Ramirez) who travels through battle-scarred towns with his horse, Oscar, and his enchanting puppet show to give local children a momentary escape from reality.

Joseph performs the story of "Frank and Tiny", about two elephants on the hunt for Frank’s lost trunk, but his real mission is the perilous hunt for his two missing sons.

Along the way, he finds an unlikely ally in Lily, an orphan who offers to help him in exchange for learning the secrets of puppeteering. The pair embark on a dangerous quest driven by hope, faith and a father’s love.

The project will be produced by Dale Armin Johnson, Colleen Camp, Jill Littman and Marek Rozenbaum.

Ramirez will next be seen starring in the spy thriller "355" and Disney's "Jungle Cruise".