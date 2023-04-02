'Fantastic Four' movie ropes in 'Avatar 2' writer

'Fantastic Four' movie has new writer with 'Avatar 2' scribe Josh Friedman

Friedman is a veteran of the sci-fi genre

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Apr 02 2023, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2023, 16:17 ist
Josh Friedman. Credit: Twitter/@Josh_Friedman

Josh Friedman, who worked on Avatar: The Way of Water and developed Snowpiercer, has been roped to write the script for Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four.

Matt Shakman, who was the key director behind Marvel series WandaVision, is on board to helm the feature that has a release date of February 14, 2025, and is set to kick off Phase 6 of its storytelling universe, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Fantastic Four was the heroic team that introduced readers, and the world at large, to Marvel Comics and ushered in the Marvel Age, as the self-generated hype machine described it in the 1960s.

Written by editor Stan Lee and drawn by Jack Kirby, Fantastic Four No 1 brought forth Reed Richards, a scientist dedicated to his work and unafraid to push the boundaries of science; Sue Storm, his girlfriend-turned-wife; Johnny Storm, Sue's hothead and hot-rod-loving brother; and Ben Grimm, Richards' beefy best friend.

Also Read | 'Spider-Man' stars Tom Holland, Zendaya on India visit

After an unauthorised trip into space and being irradiated with cosmic rays, they become heroes Mr Fantastic, Invisible Woman, the Human Torch and The Thing, respectively.

Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer were the previous writers on the project, and Friedman's hire signals a potential change in tone. Kaplan and Springer are neophyte scribes known for their comedy scripts.

Among the works they have in development are the Rebel Wilson comedy K-Pop: Lost in America and Disaster Wedding, which has Palm Springs filmmaker Max Barbakow attached to direct.

Also Read | Michael Cera, Chris Evans to reunite for anime version of 'Scott Pilgrim'

Friedman, on the other hand, is a veteran of the sci-fi genre.

He co-wrote War of the Worlds, the Steven Spielberg-Tom Cruise update on the H G Wells classic, and then acted as the writer-creator of Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, the Terminator TV series that served as his first foray into the world of James Cameron.

Years later, he would return to work on 2019's Terminator: Dark Fateand was one of the writers Cameron turned to for help in world-building and crafting stories for his multi-movie Avatar franchise.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Avatar
Marvel Studios
Marvel
Stan Lee
Hollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

How drugs find their way into India

How drugs find their way into India

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

ICC marks 12th anniversary of India's WC triumph

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Bhubaneswar to get first int'l flight, starting May 15

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Boon or blight? E-scooters around the world

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Deep echoes in dark rooms

Zurich of present, past

Zurich of present, past

A dive into the inky human soul

A dive into the inky human soul

 