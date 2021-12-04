Five takeaways for Salman Khan from positive response to 'Antim'

Salman Khan is inarguably one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. While Bhai's box office stamina is second to none, he has often received flak for being part of mediocre films that cater to die-hard fans only. His latest release Antim, which premiered in theatres on November 26, is a massive improvement over his recent work. The gangster drama has been praised for its sensitive storyline and realistic performances. Moreover, it beat the actioner Satyameva Jayate 2 at the box office. Here are the key takeaways from the positive response to Antim.

No need to celebrate machismo

Commercial action films often feature stylish action sequences that work due to the packaging but lack any organic intensity. The washroom fight sequence from Radhe is a case in point. It registered due to dialoguebaazi involved but paled in comparison to the one seen in Mumbai Saga. Antim scores well in this department as it features realistic action scenes, which gel with the plot and don't end up being a mere celebration of machismo.

Meaningful entertainment

Salman's films usually offer paisa vasool entertainment but fail to give the audience food for thought. Dabangg, a film about the rivalry between a cop and a local goon is a case in point. The film emerged as a big success as it had pretty much everything-- right from 'massy' fight scenes to punch dialogues-- that one expects from a commercial movie but lacked emotional depth. Antim proves to be an exception as it highlights the ill effects of violence without compromising on the mass elements. The climax, in particular, is quite hard-hitting and has shades of the one seen in Vaastav.

No 'heroine' needed

It is not uncommon for senior actors to romance younger women on the big screen. Shah Rukh Khan, for instance, romanced Deepika Padukone--almost 20 years his junior-- in Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year and Chennai Express. Salman has never really tried to buck the trend. He was paired opposite 'Gen Y' actors Sonakshi Sinha and Disha Patani in the Dabangg series and Radhe respectively. While these proved to be commercial successes, Bhai's chemistry with his 'heroines' left a lot to be desired. Antim takes a different route as Salman doesn't have a love interest in the gangster drama. This proves to be its biggest strength as it helps it steer clear of unnecessary romantic songs, which at times break the narrative's flow.

Realistic punch dialogues

Punch dialogues have been the hallmark of Salman film post 2010. Wanted, for example, hit the right notes with one-liners like 'Ek baar jo maine commitment..' and 'headmaster tuition leta hain...'. . These 'massy' dialogues, despite their popularity, were a clear case of style over substance. Antim fares better on this front as dialogues such as 'imaandaari ki roti' and 'meri bhi paidaish Maharashtra ki hi hai..' touch upon the harsh realities of life, gelling with the plot.

No need to be the 'hero' all the time

Salman's work in films such as Dabangg and the Tiger series has resulted in a perception that he often plays characters that are an extension of his real personality. Antim allowed him to rise above his star image and experiment with his acting style. The actor, who played a Sikh cop in this film, mouthed dialogues in Punjabi and sported a turban--things that are not the norm for a Salman film. Moreover, this character--unlike Chulbul or Tiger-- isn't the 'hero' of the film as the narrative focuses on Aayush Sharma's Rahulya. In fact, Salman takes a step back towards the end as the 'message takes centre stage