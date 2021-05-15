Four changes that would have made Salman Khan's 'Radhe' even more entertaining

Actor Salman Khan's latest movie Radhe, which released in select theatres and on Zee5/Zeeplex on Thursday (May 13), has opened to a thunderous response on OTT. According to the producers over 4.2 million viewers watched the film on the first day and Zee5 servers crashed due to high traffic. While the film is a treat for 'Bhai' fans, it has received mixed reviews from critics, Here are four changes that would have made it an even more 'paisa vasool' affair.

A 'Stylish' surprise

Prabhudeva's film's usually feature a guest appearance from a popular South Indian star. Vijay grooved alongside Akshay Kumar in Rowdy Rathore while Prabhas appeared in a song in Action Jackson. Radhe, however, was the exception. The massy Seeti Maar number could have featured a special appearance from Allu Arjun, the star of the Telugu version. This would have benefited the film as the dubbed versions his movies are popular in the Hindi belt.

A soulful romantic number

The film's soundtrack was a bit of a mixed bag. The Dil De Diya and Seeti Maar songs became popular while Zoom Zoom failed to deliver the goods. The consensus is that the film lacked a soulful romantic song. The makers could have used a number, along the lines of a Mast Mast Do Nain (Dabangg) or even Teri Meri Prem Kahaani (Bodyguard), to add variety to the soundtrack,

A 'Most Wanted' twist

Wanted, which marked Prabhudeva's first collaboration with Salman, featured a pre-climax twist, which added a new dimension to the story, The makers of Radhe could have tweaked the screenplay a bit to incorporate a similar sequence, adding a bit of suspense to the film.

Physicality over style

The bathroom fight sequence was a highlight of the film and brought out the vulnerable side of Salman's character. The stylish scene, however, lacked the raw physicality of the one seen in Mumbai Saga. The makers could have taken a page out of Sanjay Gupta's book and focused on the intensity rather than style, thus doing justice to Salman's macho reel image.