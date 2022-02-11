'Gehraiyaan' movie review: Deepika Padukone delivers effective performance in compelling romantic drama

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday

Director: Shakun Batra

Rating: 3.5/5

Platform: Prime Video

The trailer of actor Deepika Padukone's latest movie Gehraiyaan suggested that it would be a riveting and complex story about the consequences of infidelity. The film more or less manages to live up to these expectations while delivering something extra. The romantic drama revolves around Deepika's Alisha, a yoga instructor who is in a not-so-happy relationship with a struggling writer. She reunites with her cousin Tia, played by Ananya Panday, only to fall for her fiance. The rest of the narrative tackles the complications that arise because of this awkward situation. Given the subject, this storyline could so easily have morphed into something sleazy and superficial but such a thing doesn't happen due to the sincere and sensitive execution.

Right approach

A film about infidelity can work only if the audience is able to relate with the characters at one level or another. Take Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna for instance. The film worked as the writers were able to highlight the challenges faced by the protagonists in their personal lives quite well. This is exactly where Gehraiyaan delivers the goods.

Also read | I was drawn to the realness of the character, the way 'Gehraiyaan' ventures into the darkness: Ananya Panday

The opening scenes explore the bond between Deepika and Ananya's characters while 'showing' one the differences in their personalities. The vulnerable Alisha proves to be a foil to the seemingly innocent Tia. The action soon shifts to Deepika's relationship with Zain, played by Siddant Chaturvedi. These sequences hit the right notes as the evolution of their friendship--from 'flirtationship' to intense romance-- doesn't feel rushed by any stretch of the imagination. Gehraiyaan subsequently transforms into an (understandably) murky story about lies and deceit. The writers manage to build a sense of tension around these situations--be it the sequence involving the call from a 'contractor' or the scene where Alisha learns a secret about Zain, which helps them make the desired impact.

A realistic film with a twist

Dharma Productions, a banner that redefined the tenets of the war drama with the classy yet gripping Shershaah, does the same with the romance genre with Gehraiyaan. The film, unlike a Kuch Kuch Hota Hai or a 96, is anything but a celebration of sugar-coated love. The romantic sequences are as realistic as can be, something that is accomplished by the intelligent use of 'silences'.

It is, however, the final half an hour that proves to be Gehraiyaan's biggest surprise as what unfolds is completely different from anything one could have expected. The twist has 'shock value' and blends with the narrative quite well. That said, some of the big revelations towards the end don't really prove to be all that effective even though they make sense. The closing sequences carry a strong message, which is conveyed through one short dialogue.

Deepika steals the show

Coming to the performances, Deepika stands head and shoulders above her co-stars. The Piku actor emotes well with her eyes, letting subtle expressions do the talking. Ananya gets overshadowed by Deepika in a few scenes but manages to give a decent account of herself. This, either way, is a more challenging film for her than the light-hearted entertainers' Student of the Year 2 and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Siddhant is someone who transforms into the characters he plays. He, for example, managed to bring out Kanaunija's insecurities and fears quite well in Inside Edge. He again internalises his character in Gehraiyaan, shining in the intense confrontation scenes..

Some Shortcomings

That said, the film has a few flaws. Dhairya and Naseeruddin Shah don't get too much scope to show their abilities. Similarly, Rajat Kapoor is burdened with a character that comes across as quite generic. The film's music too is not as good as expected. While Doobey and Beqaaboo have become popular among a section of the audience, they are unlikely to become as popular as Bolna from the director's previous outing Kapoor & Sons.