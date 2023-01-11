Austin Butler bags Best Actor award for 'Elvis'

Golden Globes 2023: Austin Butler wins Best Actor-Motion Picture for 'Elvis'

Austin Butler also gave a shout out to some famous film personalities seated in the audience

IANS
IANS, Los Angeles,
  • Jan 11 2023, 10:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 10:47 ist
Austin Butler with his Golden Globe award for Elvis. Credit: Reuters

Austin Butler's portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley in the biographical film Elvis has won him a Golden Globe award for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama at the ongoing award ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.

In his speech, Austin said: "My boy. my boy, woo. All my words are leaving me."

He also gave a shout out to some famous film personalities seated in the audience, "Brad, I love you. Quentin, I printed out the Pulp Fiction script when I was 12", he says to Pitt and Tarantino, respectively, and also gave thanks to Elvis Presley himself: "You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much."

Thanking director Baz Luhrmann, Austin said: "I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported."

The Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Austin Butler
Elvis Presley
Entertainment News
Hollywood
Golden Globe Awards

What's Brewing

A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank  win

Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22

Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches

 