Golden Globes 2023: Austin Butler wins Best Actor-Motion Picture for 'Elvis'

Austin Butler's portrayal of the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley in the biographical film Elvis has won him a Golden Globe award for Best Actor - Motion Picture - Drama at the ongoing award ceremony in Beverly Hills, California.
In his speech, Austin said: "My boy. my boy, woo. All my words are leaving me."
He also gave a shout out to some famous film personalities seated in the audience, "Brad, I love you. Quentin, I printed out the Pulp Fiction script when I was 12", he says to Pitt and Tarantino, respectively, and also gave thanks to Elvis Presley himself: "You were an icon and a rebel and I love you so much."
Thanking director Baz Luhrmann, Austin said: "I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported."
The Golden Globe Awards 2023 are streaming in India on Lionsgate Play.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
A-list glamour returns to Globes red carpet
Story of B’luru startups after their Shark Tank win
Extreme weather caused $165 billion damage in US in '22
A new airline - Fly91 - bets on regional connectivity
Covid spike in rural China ahead of New Year migration
In a first, female umpires officiate Ranji matches