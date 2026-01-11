Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homefeaturesart and culture

A silent assault on heritage

A scientific study on the Red Fort has found that chemical interactions between air pollutants and the monument’s stone surface are destroying its distinctive red façade, gradually turning it black.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 00:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 00:17 IST
ArtSpecialsCultureFeatures

Follow us on :

Follow Us