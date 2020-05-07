Gollum star to read ‘The Hobbit’ online for charity

Gollum star Andy Serkis to read ‘The Hobbit’ online for charity

PTI
PTI, London,
  • May 07 2020, 19:24 ist
  • updated: May 07 2020, 19:24 ist
The actor wants fans watching his reading of the 1937 JRR Tolkien novel to donate via a GoFundMe campaign. (Credit: Wikimedia Commons Photo)

Andy Serkis, who played Gollum in “Lord of the Rings” series, will read "The Hobbit" online non-stop for almost 12 hours to raise money for a charity.

The money raised from the reading will be divided equally between NHS Charities Together and Best Beginnings.

“So many of us are struggling in isolation during the lockdown. While times are tough, I want to take you on one of the greatest fantasy adventures ever written, a 12-hour armchair marathon across Middle-earth, while raising money for two amazing charities which are doing extraordinary work right now to help those most in need,” Serkis told his fans in a video message on his Twitter.

The actor wants fans watching his reading of the 1937 JRR Tolkien novel to donate via a GoFundMe campaign.

The livestream will start at 10am on Friday with the link posted on the GoFundMe page on Friday morning. 

