Had faith in Nikkhil's abilities but didn't expect the response to be so amazing: Tina Desai on 'Mumbai Diaries 26/11'

Actor Tina Desai says that she knew that her latest web series Mumbai Diaries 26/11 would receive critical acclaim but did not expect the response to be 'so amazing'. She added that she was happy to be part of the show as its creator Nikkhil Advani had previously directed the critically-acclaimed thriller D-Day.

"I have faith in Nikkhil's abilities so I kind of expected a good reaction. But this response has been just so amazing. Every department has been praised. We are in a celebratory mood," she told DH.

Mumbai Diaries is a medical thriller that revolves around the impact of the 26/11 terror attacks on the healthcare fraternity. It highlights how several doctors tried to strike a balance between their personal and professional lives while dealing with a terrifying crisis. The series has an ensemble cast headlined by Mohit Raina, Konkona Sen Sharma and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Tina plays the role of Ananya Ghosh, the F&B Services Head of Palace Hotel. Her character tries to protect her guests from a life-threatening situation despite the odds being against her.

"She is someone who can be more than assertive in the face of adversity," added the actor.

Tina relied on the script and books about the fateful night to get into the skin of her character.

"We had information at our disposal and the script was exhaustive. I also read a book about the attacks to prepare for the part," she said.

Tina, who belongs to a Gujarati family based in Bengaluru, began her acting career with the 2011 release Yeh Faasley. She subsequently acted in movies such as Cocktail, The Second Best Marigold Hotel and Table No 21, carving for herself in the industry. She garnered a fair deal of attention when she starred in the popular series Sense 8, which received praise for handling sensitive issues with maturity. The perception is that Mumbai Diaries may open new avenues for her, helping her bag more lucrative roles. She will soon be seen in the Indian adaptation of the popular series Guilt.