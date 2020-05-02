Has Kajal Aggarwal opted out of Chiranjeei starrer ‘Acharya’? Here’s an update

A few websites recently reported that top actress Kajal Aggarwal had opted out of the Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya and this created a fair deal of buzz among movie buffs. However, according to the latest reports, the ‘Punjabi kudi’ is still a part of the magnum opus. Commenting on the matter, journalist Jalapathy Gudelli said that her manager has clarified the ‘Pakka Local’ sensation has already accepted an advance payment for Acharya and will begin shooting for the baggie once the COVID-19 situation improves.

The makers of Acharya had initially roped in Trisha to romance her Stalin hero on the big screen, which grabbed public attention. This, however, was not to be as the 96 actress left the project due to ‘creative differences’. Following this, Chiru claimed that she had quit the movie as she wanted to take up a film with Mani Ratnam, which prompted Trisha to say she was not ‘comfortable’ working with a member of the team. Amid the controversy, the makers approached Kajal for the role, who took it up in no time.

Acharya, directed by Koratala Siva, is a commercial drama with religious undertones that features ‘Megastar’ in a new avatar. Given the director’s track record, the flick is likely to touch upon a sensitive issue and carry a strong message. The film’s shoot was progressing smoothly but hit a roadblock due to the coronavirus pandemic, which forced the mass hero to suspend filming till further notice.

Coming back to Kajal, she was last seen in the Tamil hit Comali that had her paired opposite versatile actor Jayam Ravi. She currently has Indian 2 and Hey Sinamika in her kitty. Indian 2, directed by Shankar, is a sequel to the 1996 classic Indian/Hindustani and marks her first collaboration with Kamal Haasan. The cast includes Siddharth and Rakul Preet On the other hand, Hey Sinamika has her romancing Dulquer Salmaan and this has piqued the curiosity big time.

