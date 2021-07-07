Here are some lesser-known facts about Dilip Kumar

  Jul 07 2021
Dilip Kumar in 'Naya Daur'. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Dilip Kumar was the last of a triumvirate of actors who dominated the Indian film industry in the 1950s and 60s. He passed away at the age of 98 on Wednesday at Hinduja hospital in Mumbai.

The legendary actor has given many superhits to the film industry like Nadiya Ke Paar (1948), Andaz (1949), Mela (1948), Arzoo (1950), etc. He was known as the ‘Tragedy King’ of Bollywood.

Here are some lesser-known facts about the thespian actor:

Dilip Kumar’s real name

The veteran actor is widely known as the ‘Tragedy King’, but very few people know that Dilip Kumar is his screen name. He was born as Muhammad Yusuf Khan in an Awan family.

Read | Here's why Dilip Kumar refused to play Thakur in 'Sholay'

First from Pakistan to step into Bollywood

Dilip Kumar hails from the Peshawar city of Pakistan. He became the first actor in Bollywood who was from Pakistan.

From fruit seller to actor

Before Dilip Kumar stepped into the film industry and became a legendary actor, he used to sell fruits in Pune, Maharashtra.

Also played cricket

In another interesting fact about Dilip Kumar, the legend just did not love cricket but was a good player too.

Read | How did Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu meet?

Triple role

Dilip Kumar once played a triple role in his movie ‘Bairaag’. He was the only actor of his time to do so.

First ‘Best Actor’

Adding another feather to his cap, he became the first actor to receive the Filmfare Award for Best Actor. He was also the only one to get for award three consecutive years- 1955, 1956 and 1957.

Multilingual

Dilip Kumar could speak in multiple languages, including Pashto, Hindko, Urdu, Hindi, and English.

           

