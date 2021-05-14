Here's how Salman Khan's 'Radhe' fared on OTT, at the box office

Salman Khan's Radhe, which released in select theatres and on Zee5/Zeeplex on Thursday (May 13), has made an impact on OTT and at the overseas box office due to his star power.

Salman the new 'Sultan' of OTT?



The digital medium emerged as an alternative to theatres during last year's lockdown with big-ticket movies like Laxmii, Dil Bechara and Sadak 2 releasing on OTT, skipping the theatrical route. The perception is that Radhe has added a new dimension to the 'streaming revolution' Zee5 servers crashed due to high traffic hours after the film's premiere. Radhe is expected to rake in record numbers on Zeeplex where it has been released under the Pay-Per-View model.

Wide release in key overseas markets

The film released on around 750 screens in the overseas market, according to a Pinkvilla report, a good number in Covid times. The United Arab Emirates (UAE), not surprisingly, has got the lion's share with 350 screens.



Box office report

Radhe has fared reasonably well in the Gulf region while the performance in markets such as Australia, New Zealand and the US is strictly okay.

"The film has fared the best in the Gulf region while the performance is okay in other markets. There are, however, no numbers available because of the current scenario," trade analyst Joginder Tuteja told DH.



The film has been released on a few screens in India as well but the impact is negligible.

"Theatres are closed in areas such as Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, which are key markets for mass movies," added Tuteja.



Salman had previously said that the film's box office collection in India 'would be zero'.

A missed opportunity

Salman Khan's Eid releases usually rake in big money at the box office. Even the underwhelming Tubelight grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide despite the fact that it did not feature mass elements. Radhe, which is set in a space similar to the star's 2009 blockbuster Wanted, too would have crossed the Rs 200 crore-mark easily had it been released under normal circumstances.



Salman's way ahead

With Radhe making an impact, Salman is set to turn his attention to Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The film is touted to be a remake of the Tamil movie Veeram and marks the actor's first collaboration with Pooja Hegde. 'Sallu' also has Tiger 3 and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan in his kitty.