Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split after 9 months

Reuters
Reuters, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 06 2022, 06:37 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2022, 07:55 ist
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Credit: Reuters Photo

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday.

E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted SNL in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

Davidson, 28, was a cast member on comedy sketch show SNL for eight seasons before announcing his departure in May. He has recently been filming a movie called Wizards! in Australia. 

