How Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali

How Bollywood stars celebrated Diwali

Katrina Kaif shone in a black saree while Deepika shared a photo in a Cartier blouse

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 24 2022, 12:49 ist
  • updated: Oct 24 2022, 13:23 ist
Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone both shared stunning looks for Diwali on Instagram. Credit: Instagram/ deepikapadukone & katrinakaif

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who has injured his left leg on the sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 14', launched his Diwali celebrations with a promo of a brand of dates and then wished his followers: "May this year bring you health, happiness, and love in abundance. Wishing you all a safe &amp; joyous Diwali."

If the Big B was having a working holiday, that was not the case with Shah Rukh and also KatVic (Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal), who were all seen at the pre-Diwali bash hosted by Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer of the Gujarati film, Maja Ma, featuring Madhuri Dixit and Gajraj Singh.

 Katrina Kaif in a shimmering black saree was an enthralling look. Husband and actor Vicky kaushal commented "Stunner" in Hindi on Kaif's stunning picture. 

The picture of the day clearly was that of Deepika Padukone sporting a stunning translucent blouse that sat on her like an ornament. Her mystifying caption only read: @cartier.

Before chilling out at Bindra's party, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted about Team India's dramatic win over Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne, Australia: "So good to see a great game of cricket. So wonderful to see India win. So brilliant to see @imVkohli batting ... and so inspiring to see him cry and smile ... and the background score of Chak De India!! Happy Diwali starts right now!!!"

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, after giving a shoutout to Jennifer Rajkumar for getting Diwali declared a public school holiday in New York City from 2023, also wished her fans on the festive occasion. "Wishing peace, light and love in all abundance for all," she wrote in her Instagram stories.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Deepika Padukone
vicky kaushal
Katrina Kaif
Shah Rukh Khan
India vs Pakistan
Diwali
priyanka chopra jonas
Entertainment News
bollywood

What's Brewing

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

In Pics | Sustainable gifting ideas for this Diwali

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

23 iPhone handsets worth Rs 34 lakh seized at KIA

'Idli, dear idli'

'Idli, dear idli'

Sporting fraternity in awe of Kohli in India's epic win

Sporting fraternity in awe of Kohli in India's epic win

'Best match of my life': Anushka showers love on Virat

'Best match of my life': Anushka showers love on Virat

 