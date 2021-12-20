Actor Sanjay Dutt opens up on 'Munna Bhai 3'

I am tired of requesting Rajkumar Hirani to make 'Munna Bhai 3': Sanjay Dutt

He urged people from Nagpur to urge Hirani to go through with 'Munna Bhai 3'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 20 2021, 15:13 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 15:20 ist
Actor Sanjay Dutt at the 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav 2021'. Credit: PTI Photo

As his comedy film 'Munna Bhai M.B.B.S' clocked 19 years in Hindi cinema on Monday, actor Sanjay Dutt made an emotional appeal to fans in Nagpur to press director Rajkumar Hirani to make 'Munna Bhai 3'.

The actor was at the 'Khasdar Sanskrutik Mahotsav' at Ishwar Deshmukh College ground in Nagpur.

At the event, he said: "I am tired of requesting Raju Hirani many times. Since he hails from Nagpur, I appeal to Nagpurians to press him for making 'Munna Bhai 3' franchise".

It evoked loud applause from the people.

The cast of the second film 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai' included Boman Irani, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Jimmy Sheirgill, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Saurabh Shukla and Parikshat Sahni, among others.

.On the work front, Sanjay has a long list of films waiting release such as 'Prithviraj', 'Shamshera' and 'K.G.F: Chapter 2'.

