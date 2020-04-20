Is ‘Gunday 2’ on the cards? Here’s what Arjun Kapoor has to say

Arjun Kapoor recently said that he was open to reuniting with Ranveer Singh for a sequel to Gunday but added that can only happen when Ali Abbas Zafar comes up with a good script. ‘Ka’ trolled the reel Kapil Dev saying that he has been sleeping a lot during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Gunday, which hit screens in 2014, was an action-thiller that revolved around what happens when two good friends fall in love with a ‘cabaret dancer’. The Aditya Chopra-backed movie clicked with the aam janta due to the crackling chemistry between the young heroes, which helped it emerge as a runaway hit at the box office. It had a stellar cast that included ‘Desi Girl’ Priyanka Chopra and Irrfan Khan. Gunday was also dubbed and released in Bengali.

Coming back to Arjun, he is going through a rough patch on the workfront. His troubles started when Namaste England sank without a trace and failed to impress the target audience. His subsequent release India’s Most Wanted too did not live up to expectations, leaving his fans in a state of shock. Arjun tried to revive his fortunes with the period-drama Panipat but the film turned out to be a big disappointment.

He will next be seen in the Dibakar Banerjee-helmed Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar that features Parineeti Chopra as the leading lady. The film was supposed to hit screens last month but got postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Zafar is working on the script of the eagerly-awaited Mr India trilogy/reboot that might mark the return of the iconic superhero of the 1980s.

On the other hand, Ranveer will next be seen in the pan-India biggie 83 that revolves around India’s victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The cast of the movie includes Deepika Padukone, Tamil actor Jiiva and Saqib Saleem.

Source: Bollywood Hungama