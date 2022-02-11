'James' teaser review: Puneeth Rajkumar turns 'king of hearts' one last time

Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday unveiled the official teaser of the late Puneeth Rajkumar's last film James, leaving fans teary-eyed. It features the 'Power Star' in a stylish new avatar that caters to the urban mass audience. Here are the key takeaways from the video.

A big 'clash' on the cards

The teaser begins with the powerful line 'emotions are bigger than money', which suggests the film carries a strong message while exploring the clash between 'good and évil'. This is further highlighted by the fact that it contains references to the 'dark market and á 'world mafia'. If this indeed is the case, James might offer fans a satisfying experience while sticking to the tried-tested 'hero vs villain' formula.

Punch dialogues hit hard

Commercial cinema is synonymous with punch dialogues and elevation scenes. The Telugu blockbuster Legend would not have proved to be a treat for Balakrishna fans with the massy 'history repeats' dialogue. Similarly, Kotigobba 2 had its share of dialoguebaazi something that helped it satisfy the target audience. James appears to be no exception on this front. The teaser features punchlines that refer to the hero as a ''protective wall'' and set the stage for Appu's stylish entry. The 'breaking records' dialogue at the end, in particular, caters to Puneeth fans while suggesting that this character is courage personified.

The focus is on 'Appu'

The film features Priya Anand, who acted opposite Puneeth Rajkumar in the 2017 blockbuster Raajakumara, as the leading lady. The two impressed fans with their chemistry in the family entertainer, emerging as a popular pair. The English Vinglish actor, however, doesn't get any scope in the teaser as the focus is understandably on Puneeth. It remains to be seen whether Priya's character gets prominence in the trailer.

A pure big-screen experience

The teaser of James features several high-octane action and confrontation scenes, which can be enjoyed in 'theatres only'. Its stylish production values and classy visuals might make it a perfect farewell gift Puneeth provided the execution is up to the mark. The teaser, either way, is intriguing enough to help James open to strong response at the box office on March 17.