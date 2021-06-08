Jennifer Lopez signs multi-year production deal with Netflix

Pop star-actor Jennifer Lopez's production company has inked a multi-year first-look deal with video streaming platform Netflix.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lopez's Nuyorican Productions will create feature films, TV series and unscripted content, supporting diverse female actors, writers and filmmakers.
The Hustlers star, who co-runs the banner with production partner Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, is already working on two Netflix features -- The Mother and The Cipher.
“I am excited to announce my new partnership with Netflix. Elaine, Benny and I believe there is no better home for us than a forward-leaning content creation company that seeks to defy conventional wisdom and directly market to the millions across the globe who no longer view art and entertainment with the kind of boundaries and limitations of the past,” she said.
Scott Stuber, Netflix’s head of global films, said they are looking forward to showcase "impactful" stories in collaboration with Lopez.
“Throughout every aspect of her career, Jennifer Lopez has been a force in entertainment. In partnering with her and Nuyorican, we know she will continue to bring impactful stories, joy and inspiration to audiences around the world," he said.
Lopez will start shooting for Niki Caro-directed The Mother later this year. The film is scheduled to release in 2022.
Check out DH latest videos:
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Heavy sleepers: Elephants on epic trek take nap
Alternative medicine finds new takers during pandemic
Sunil Chhetri has more international goals than Messi
While many have a 'vivid' mind's eye, others have none
How thousands of indigenous children vanished in Canada
CO2 in air at its highest level ever despite lockdowns