Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

British star Jodie Turner-Smith has joined the cast of Disney's third instalment of Tron franchise.
The actor, known for featuring in movies such as Queen & Slim, Without Remorse and After Yang, will star alongside Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters in the new movie, titled Tron: Ares.
As per American news outlet Variety, Joachim Ronning of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil fame will direct the project from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.
Tron franchise started with the eponymous 1982 film, starring Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer and video game developer who is transported inside the software world of a mainframe computer where he interacts with programs in his attempt to escape.
In 2010, filmmaker Joseph Kosinski directed a sequel, titled Tron: Legacy with Bridges reprising his role of Flynn and actors Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde as the newcomers.
Tron: Ares will feature Oscar winner Leto as Ares, the manifestation of a program that becomes sentient and crosses over into the human world.
Lee, who is currently receiving acclaim for her performance in Celine Song's Past Lives, will play a video game programmer and tech company CEO who aims to protect her world-changing technology.
Additional plot details, including specifics of Turner-Smith’s role, are being kept under wraps.
Production on the film is expected to start in August.
Turner-Smith will be next seen opposite Vince Vaughn in Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. She recently wrapped production on Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte.
