Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

As per American news outlet Variety, Joachim Ronning of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil fame will direct the project from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Jul 01 2023, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2023, 14:46 ist
Jodie Turner-Smith. Credit: Instagram/@jodiesmith

British star Jodie Turner-Smith has joined the cast of Disney's third instalment of Tron franchise.

The actor, known for featuring in movies such as Queen & Slim, Without Remorse and After Yang, will star alongside Jared Leto, Greta Lee and Evan Peters in the new movie, titled Tron: Ares.

As per American news outlet Variety, Joachim Ronning of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil fame will direct the project from a script by Jesse Wigutow and Jack Thorne.

Also Read: Hollywood directors ratify labour pact as writers keep picketing

Tron franchise started with the eponymous 1982 film, starring Jeff Bridges as Kevin Flynn, a computer programmer and video game developer who is transported inside the software world of a mainframe computer where he interacts with programs in his attempt to escape.

In 2010, filmmaker Joseph Kosinski directed a sequel, titled Tron: Legacy with Bridges reprising his role of Flynn and actors Garrett Hedlund and Olivia Wilde as the newcomers.

Tron: Ares will feature Oscar winner Leto as Ares, the manifestation of a program that becomes sentient and crosses over into the human world.

Lee, who is currently receiving acclaim for her performance in Celine Song's Past Lives, will play a video game programmer and tech company CEO who aims to protect her world-changing technology.

Additional plot details, including specifics of Turner-Smith’s role, are being kept under wraps.

Production on the film is expected to start in August.

Turner-Smith will be next seen opposite Vince Vaughn in Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. She recently wrapped production on Disney+ series Star Wars: The Acolyte.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Los Angeles
Disney
Hollywood

Related videos

What's Brewing

Can parents give their children too much attention?

Can parents give their children too much attention?

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Raghav, Parineeti offer prayers at Golden Temple

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Shimla turns hiker-friendly with walkways construction

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Jodie Turner-Smith boards cast of Disney's 'Tron: Ares'

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Open Sesame | Titan Tragedy

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Snakebite: India’s silent killer

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

Neeraj Chopra wins second straight Diamond League title

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

How to rescue Brand Bengaluru

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

UCC: One nation, one law...and many worries

 