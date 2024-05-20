Several world leaders react to of the news of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crash

Following are reactions from foreign governments and officials to the news that a helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his foreign minister crashed as it flew over mountainous terrain in this fog on Sunday.

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan

"I convey my best wishes to our neighbour, friend and brother Iranian people and government, and I hope to receive good news from Mr Raisi and his delegation as soon as possible," Erdogan said in a post on social media platform X.

Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said in a statement that Iran had requested a night vision search-and-rescue helicopter from Turkey.