Kangana right in saying Koo is like home, says founder

Kangana right in saying Koo is like home, everything else is rented: Koo co-founder

Taking a dig at the US-based rival, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna shared Ranaut's message from February 16, 2021

PTI
PTI,
  • May 04 2021, 23:48 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 23:48 ist
Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka welcomed Ranaut, saying she can share her opinions on the platform with a sense of pride. Credit: PTI Photo

After Twitter permanently suspended Kangana Ranaut's account for violating its rules around hate speech, rival app Koo said the Bollywood actor was right in believing that the 'Made in India' platform is like "home" while everything else was rented.

Taking a dig at the US-based rival, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna shared Ranaut's message from February 16, 2021.

"This was @kanganarofficial's first Koo. She's right in saying Koo is like her home while everything else is rented," Radhakrishna said on Koo.

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka welcomed Ranaut, saying she can share her opinions on the platform with a sense of pride.

Read | Kangana Ranaut's Twitter account permanently suspended

Back in February, Ranaut, in her first Koo (as the messages on the platform are called), had said this was a "new place" and would take time to get familiar with.

"...magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a rented house is rented, one's own house is one's own no matter what)," she had said.

Ranaut has over 4.48 lakh followers on Koo.

Earlier on Tuesday, Twitter permanently suspended Ranaut's account, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.

The 34-year-old actor's handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message -- 'account suspended'. 

Twitter, however, did not specify the tweet(s) that triggered the action.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kangana Ranaut
Twitter
Koo app

What's Brewing

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

100 million-year-old dinosaur bones found in Meghalaya

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

8 Asiatic lions in Hyderabad zoo contract Covid-19

 