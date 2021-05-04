Kangana right in saying Koo is like home, everything else is rented: Koo co-founder

After Twitter permanently suspended Kangana Ranaut's account for violating its rules around hate speech, rival app Koo said the Bollywood actor was right in believing that the 'Made in India' platform is like "home" while everything else was rented.

Taking a dig at the US-based rival, Koo co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna shared Ranaut's message from February 16, 2021.

"This was @kanganarofficial's first Koo. She's right in saying Koo is like her home while everything else is rented," Radhakrishna said on Koo.

Koo co-founder Mayank Bidawatka welcomed Ranaut, saying she can share her opinions on the platform with a sense of pride.

Back in February, Ranaut, in her first Koo (as the messages on the platform are called), had said this was a "new place" and would take time to get familiar with.

"...magar bhade ka ghar bhade ka hota hai, apna ghar kaisa bhi ho apna hota hai (a rented house is rented, one's own house is one's own no matter what)," she had said.

Ranaut has over 4.48 lakh followers on Koo.

Earlier on Tuesday, Twitter permanently suspended Ranaut's account, saying she had repeatedly violated its rules on hateful conduct and abusive behaviour.

The 34-year-old actor's handle @KanganaTeam now displays the message -- 'account suspended'.

Twitter, however, did not specify the tweet(s) that triggered the action.