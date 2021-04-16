Karan Johar's Dharma productions replaces Kartik Aaryan in Dostana 2

Karan Johar's Dharma productions on Friday announced that they will be recasting Dostana 2, starring Kartik Aaryan, due to "professional circumstances".

Without taking any names, the production house issued a statement about replacement in the film.

"Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting Dostana 2, directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the statement from Dharma read.

Reports about Aaryan being replaced were doing the rounds on social media since morning.

Dostana also features Janhvi Kapoor.

Aaryan rose to fame with 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama and later featured in films such as Luka Chupppi, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Love Aaj Kal.

His upcoming films are Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The actor could not be reached for a comment.