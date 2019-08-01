Karan, Zoya, Dibaker, Anurag to work on 'Ghost Stories'

After exploring sexual dynamics in "Lust Stories", the quartet of filmmaker Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap are back with Netflix for "Ghost Stories".

The film will feature four stories, directed each by the filmmakers, and will be thematically connected, the streamer announced Thursday.

"Working with Netflix is a delight for any filmmaker whose story is sacrosanct. As a writer/director, I thrive on bending genres and inverting tropes and I am so looking forward to attempting that with a ghost story," Zoya said in a statement.

Dibakar said the horror genre has ample space to "experiment and explore" and that's what he is going to do with his part of the story.

"It’s great to have a partner in Netflix with whom I have the freedom to tell the story as envisioned. Ultimately, we are entertainers, and there’s nothing like a spine-chilling story scaring the devil out of us..." he added.

Karan said he had stayed away from the genre but is taking 'Ghost Stories' as a challenge.

"To direct one is not only hugely challenging but also exceptionally exciting. Personally, it’s uncharted terrain and I couldn’t have chosen a better platform and a more eclectic collective to exhibit my fear of ghosts and ghost stories! This one's going to be a nightmare for this dream team," he said.

Kashyap, who has also not directed a supernatural story before, said, "I am really looking forward to challenging myself to make something that I have never attempted before. Also, I have never prepared so much for anything before."

Before "Lust Stories", the four directors worked together on 2013 anthology "Bombay Talkies".

The project is yet another collaboration between Netflix and Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP banner after "Lust Stories" and "Love Per Square Feet".

"Ghost Stories", to be produced by RSVP in association with Ashi Dua of Flying Unicorn Entertainment, will start production this month.