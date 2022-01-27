Lata Mangeshkar's health improves, taken off ventilator

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Jan 27 2022, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 16:50 ist
Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: IANS

Legendary singer Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar on Thursday morning was given a "trial of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator)" and is showing signs of improvement, the Mangeshkar family said in a statement.

The statement read that the "India's Nightingale" continues to be in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai.

It read: "Lata didi continues to be in the ICU at Breach Candy Hospital, Mumbai under treatment. She has been given a TRIAL of extubation (off the invasive Ventilator) this morning."

"Presently, she is showing signs of improvement but will remain under observation of the team of doctors headed by Dr Pratit Samdani. We thank each one of you for your prayers and good wishes."

The 92-year-old legendary singer was admitted to the hospital near her home in south Mumbai with Covid-19 and related health issues. She had tested positive on Tuesday (January 11) after reportedly contracting the virus from one of the house helps.

Lata Mangeshkar
India News
Entertainment News
bollywood

