'Love Aaj Kal' day three box office collection: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer stays stable

The Imitaz Ali-directed Love Aaj Kal, starring Kartik Aaryan and Kedarnath actress Sara Ali Khan, is doing decent business at the box office but the numbers are not as good as expected. The film got off to a flying start on Valentine's Day and raked in Rs 12 crore at the ticket window. While most movie buffs expected the movie to have a fantastic first Saturday, it failed to deliver the goods and witnessed a drop of around 33 per cent on the second day.

Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says it will rake in between Rs 7.75 crore and Rs eight crore on Sunday (February 16) and the end the first weekend on a respectable note.

If the estimate holds, the film will fail to outperform Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh, which had collected around Rs 35 crore in the first three days. Love Aaj Kal will also prove to be no match for Sara's previous release Simmba, which collected over Rs 70 crore in the first three days. This, however, was expected as the actioner featured top star Ranveer Singh as the leading man.

Love Aaj Kal, a romantic-drama, failed to impress critics with many of them describing it as an under-whelming attempt at storytelling. The negative reviews resulted in an unhealthy Word of Mouth, which slowed down the film once the initial euphoria disappeared.

While it is too early to comment on the movie's box office fate, the fact remains that it will have to remain strong/stable on the weekdays to have any chances of living up to expectations.This, however, is easier said than done as films normally experience a drop in collection after the opening weekend

Love Aaj Kal is a 'spiritual successor' to the 2009 Saif Ali Khan starrer of the same name and revolves around the changing meaning of romantic relationships. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda and marks his second collaboration with his Highway director. The D actor has received rave reviews for his performance, which proves that he has 'still got it'.

