'Love Aaj Kall' opening day box office collection: Kartik Aaryan starrer off to a flying start

Update: The official day one collection of Love Aaj Kal is Rs 12.4 crore.

The much-hyped Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Love Aaj Kal, which arrived in theatres on Friday, has opened on a good note at the domestic box office and exceeded expectations, according to early trends. Speaking to DH, trade analyst Prateek R Dubey says that the opening day collection is likely to be around Rs 12 crore.

If this estimate holds, the Imtiaz Ali-directed movie will outperform Kartik's previous release Pati Patni Aur Woh, which had raked in around Rs 9 crore on day one. It will, however, fail to match Sara's last release Simmba that collected over Rs 20 crore on the opening day.

Being an urban romantic-drama, Love Aaj Kal has emerged as the top choice at most multiplexes. It is also likely to do decent business in the smaller cities even though the numbers might not be as good as expected.

The film has received fairly positive reviews and this means that the word of mouth will be quite healthy and it should help Love Aaj Kal stay strong on day two.

The movie, a 'spiritual successor' to the 2009 release of the same name, explores the intricacies associated with romantic relationships. The cast also includes Randeep Hooda, who had previously teamed up with Imtiaz for the critically acclaimed Highway.

Most critics have described his performance as the proverbial 'X factor' of Love Aaj Kal. With the flick in theatres, Kartik will turn his attention to the eagerly-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a 'spiritual successor' to Akshay Kumar's 2008 hit Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The horror-comedy features Good Newwz actress Kiara Advani as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with the young hero.