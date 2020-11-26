‘Lucifer’ remake: Tamil filmmaker Mohan Raja to direct Chiranjeevi’s next movie?

Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is set to star in the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer, much to the delight of ‘Mega' fans.

Noted filmmaker VV Vinayak was roped in as the replacement of Saaho director Sujeeth who was originally supposed to helm the film.

According to the latest reports, the mass director is no longer associated with the project and has been replaced by Tamil director Mohan Raja. The Jayam helmer is regarded as a ‘remake specialist’, which makes him a good choice for the ambitious project.

Lucifer, directed by actor Prithviraj, was an actioner that revolved around what happens when a political bigwig dies under mysterious circumstances. It featured Mohanlal in the lead and hit the right notes courtesy of the engaging screenplay. The biggie had a strong cast that included Manju Warrier, Tovino Thomas, Indrajith, Prithviraj and Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi.

The Telugu remake is likely to be more action-packed than the original version and might feature a romantic track involving ‘Megastar’ and Tamannaah.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, remains a force to be reckoned with despite the emergence of younger stars. He was last seen in the pan-India movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that opened to a good response at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box offices. The period-drama had a stellar cast that included Tamannaah, Nayanthara, Amitabh Bachchan, Jagapathi Babu and Sudeep.

‘Chiru’ will next be seen in Koratala Siva’s Acharya, touted to be a commercial drama with religious undertones. It stars Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady, marking her second collaboration with her Khaidi No 150 co-star. The biggie is likely to hit the screens sometime next year.

Chiranjeevi also has the Telugu remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam in his kitty. It reportedly features him in a new avatar that has piqued the curiosity.