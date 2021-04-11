Mahesh Babu praises Pawan Kalyan's performance in 'Vakeel Saab'

Tollywood star Mahesh Babu took to Twitter on Saturday (April 10) to congratulate actor Pawan Kalyan delivering a 'power-packed performance' in his comeback film Vakeel Saab, which hit the screens on Friday. Prince went on to praise the rest of the cast and the producers for being associated with the film.

.@PawanKalyan in top

form... Delivers a power-packed performance in #VakeelSaab!! What a comeback 👏👏👏 @prakashraaj is absolutely brilliant 👏👏 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) April 10, 2021

Mahesh Babu and the 'Power Star' are considered to be among the biggest names in Telugu cinema, which has often resulted in comparisons between the two. They share a cordial professional equation but their fans have often locked horns with each other on social media.

Vakeel Saab, meanwhile, opened to a thunderous response at the Andhra Pradesh-Telangana box office and is set to have a good weekend. It is a remake of the Hindi movie Pink and revolves around the importance of consent.The biggie is massier than Nerkonda Paarvai-- the Kollywood remake of the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer It features Pawan Kalyan in the role of a lawyer and is his first release in nearly three years. He was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed Agnyaathavaasi, which proved to be a big disappointment. Vakeel Saab features Shruti Haasan as the leading lady and is her second release of the year. The cast includes Anjali, Jai Lava Kusa star Nivetha Thomas and Prakash Raj.



With Vakeel Saab winning hearts, the Gabbar Singh actor is set to turn his attention to Hari Hara Veera Mallu that is being directed by top filmmaker Krish. It is a period drama and revolves around the adventures of an outlaw. The biggie will hit the screens in multiple languages next year. He also has the Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon, in his kitty. The film stars Rana Daggubati as the parallel lead and won't feature songs, which makes it a departure from PK's previous films. .

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has Sarkaru Vaari Paata and a film with director SS Rajamouli in his kitty.