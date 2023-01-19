Marathi film 'Aatmapamphlet' to screen at Berlin International Film Festival

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai's home production Aatmapamphlet, directed by Ashish Bende, will be screened at 73rd Berlin International Film festival next month.

Written by National award-winner Paresh Mokashi, the Marathi-language movie has been selected in the Generation 14 plus competition category.

Rai, known for backing films such as Tumbbad, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Haseen Dilruba, said he is overwhelmed with the representation of Marathi cinema globally through this festival.

"It's great to see regional going global and specially finding its place in the prestigious Berlin film festival. Being part of Aatmapamphlet is an overwhelming experience. It’s a special film for our production house Colour Yellow Productions," the producer said in a statement.

Director Ashish Avinash Bende said he is thrilled about his debut film being selected for screening at a prestigious film festival.

Also Read | 'Dahaad' becomes first Indian series to screen at Berlinale

"It's by far the biggest day of my life. The journey of pursuing my passion of film making began while I was in college and has reached its zenith with my directorial debut venture being selected in one of the biggest film festivals of the world!," he said.

Bende said the team faced many challenges during the making of the film, including the Covid-19 pandemic and the lockdown but everyone gave their 100 per cent.

At a time when the world is witnessing wars, this film speaks about spreading love," Bende said.

Aatmapamphlet is produced Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Kanupriya A Iyer, Zee Studios and Maysabha.

Shariq Patel, CBO, Zee Studios, said the selection of Aatmapamphlet at the Berlin International Film Festival will present Marathi cinema at a global level.

"As the leading studio and stakeholder in the Marathi film industry this reinforces our belief in the power of local story telling going global. Can’t wait to share this special film on the world stage," Patel said.

Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, T-Series, said the selection of the movie proves that quality content transcends boundaries.

Aatmapamphlet revolves around a young boy who falls in love with his classmate. It’s a heart-warming tale of one-sided love which transcends and transforms with dramatic socio-political changes around him.

The film stars Om Bendkhale, Pranjali Shrikant Bhimrao Mude, and Ketaki Saraf in pivotal roles.

Berlin International Film Festival is scheduled to take place from February 16 to 26.