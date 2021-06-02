Matthew Perry, fiancee Molly Hurwitz part ways

Friends alum Matthew Perry and his fiancee Molly Hurwitz have parted ways and called off their engagement.

The 51-year-old actor, who most recently featured in HBO Max special Friends: The Reunion, shared the news in a statement to People magazine.

"Sometimes things just don't work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best," Perry said.

Perry and 29-year-old Hurwitz, who is a literary agent, started dating in 2018 and spent the 2019 holidays together.

The actor had announced his engagement to Hurwitz during an interview with People in November 2020.

"I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time," Perry had said.

Prior to dating Hurwitz, Perry was in a six-year relationship with Lizzy Caplan before parting ways with her in 2012.