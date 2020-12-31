Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2' teaser: 5 things to expect from the special video

The teaser of actor Mohanlal's latest Malayalam movie Drishyam 2 will be released on January 1 as a New Year gift for fans. With just a few hours to go for the big reveal, here is a look at what movie buffs can expect from the special video.

A closer look at George Kutty's life: George Kutty is arguably one of the most popular characters played by Mohanlal in recent years. Fans were able to relate with him as he was a common man who moved mountains to protect the one thing he loved the most--his family. The Drishyam 2 teaser is likely to give the aam janta a glimpse of his life after the events shown in Drishyam.

References to Drishyam: Drishyam ended on a shocking note with the 'hero' prevailing against all odds. The climax, in particular, exceeded expectations., leaving 'Lalettan' fans thrilled. The Drishyam 2 teaser is likely to feature a throwback to the closing moments of the first film, whetting the appetite for what is in store.

Hints about the plot: The storyline of Drishyam 2 has been kept under wraps as the film is essentially a thriller with numerous twists and turns. The makers had earlier stated that it will address the questions left unanswered in Drishyam which suggests that the plot will be linked to the first part. If this is indeed the case, the makers might need to add more twists than usual to ensure that it does not end up being a rehash of the first film. The teaser might drop a hint or two about the plot, piquing curiosity.

Focus on new characters?: The team had previously revealed that Drishyam 2 will feature characters who were not a part of the Drishyam. It remains to be seen whether the teaser introduces movie buffs to the new additions while highlighting their equations with the protagonist.

Update on release plans: A few websites had previously reported that the film might release on an OTT platform as opposed to in theatres. However, some reports suggest that it will hit the screens once theatres reopen. The teaser might reveal the release plans, putting all speculation to rest.