Mohit Suri finishes first draft of 'Malang 2'

Mohit Suri finishes first draft of 'Malang 2'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • May 31 2020, 18:23 ist
  • updated: May 31 2020, 18:31 ist
Malang was one of the most successful films of 2019. (Credit: IMDb)

 Filmmaker Mohit Suri on Sunday said he has completed writing the first draft of the sequel of his hit, Malang.

Directed by Suri, the film featured Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor and Kunal Kemmu. It was released earlier this year.

The director took to Twitter and shared a picture of the script's title page, quoting iconic filmmaker Alfred Hitchcock.

"To make a great film you need 3 things: The script, the script and the script - Alfred Hitchcock #malang #firstdraft #malang2," he wrote.

Recently, the makers announced that the team of Malang, along with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, was currently working on the script.

Set in Goa, the 2020 romantic-thriller was produced by T-Series and Luv Films.

Malang reunited Suri and Kapur after their 2013 blockbuster Aashiqui 2.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
bollywood

What's Brewing

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

US protests raise fears of new coronavirus outbreak

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

Love in lockdown: Couples recast big fat Indian wedding

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

NASA astronauts head for ISS on historic SpaceX flight

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

Trump to delay G7 summit; May invite India, Russia

 