Mrunal Thakur all set to make her grand debut at Cannes Film Festival

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur, an upcoming superstar, is all set to make her much-awaited debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival and she will be on the French Riviera from May 17 to 19.

In a short span of time, Mrunal has become one of the most sought-after young faces in the Indian film industry. Known for her effortless fashion choices, she became a household name after her impressive debut opposite Dulquer Salmaan in Sita Ramam (2022).

Her versatile acting skills and dedication helped her cement her place in the entertainment industry and garner the experience of working with some of the best filmmakers. Mrunal is currently filming for her next major south project, #Nani30, and will soon be seen in the lead role in films including Pooja Meri Jaan, Pipp' and Lust Stories 2.

Talking about her Cannes debut, Mrunal said, "I am thrilled to be attending the Cannes Film Festival for the first time. It is an honour to represent Grey Goose on such a prestigious platform. I am looking forward to interacting with global filmmakers, exploring new opportunities, and showcasing the talent that Indian cinema has to offer."

Mrunal Thakur fans cannot wait to see her grace the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and make a lasting impression on the international stage.