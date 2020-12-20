'NBK 106': Balakrishna to play an IAS officer for the first time in his career?

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will soon be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie NBK 106. The film has created a buzz among fans as it marks Balakrishna's third collaboration with mass filmmaker Boyapati Srinu. According to multiple reports, 'Nata Simha' is likely to essay the role of a powerful Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer in the biggie, adding a new dimension to his career.

A few websites had previously reported that he will be seen playing the role of an 'Aghora' in a crucial sequence, indicating that he might have a double role in the movie.

NBK 106 is touted to be an actioner with plenty of punch dialogues. Its teaser, which was released a day before Balakrishna's birthday (June 10), hit the right notes as it featured the Simha actor in a 'desi' new avatar. Buzz is that the film features several hero elevation scenes, which might do justice to Balayya's reel image.

Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu first collaborated for the action-packed Simha, which had set the box office on fire. They later collaborated for the 2014 Legend, giving 'N' fans a reason to rejoice. Many feel, that NBK 106 will be 'massier' than their previous movies.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is going through a challenging phase on the work front. His troubles started when NTR Kathanayakudu, revolving around Annagaru's contribution to the film industry, underperformed at the box office despite receiving decent reviews. NTR Mahanayakudu, a sequel to the Sankranti biggie, sank without a trace as it was not promoted properly.

He was last seen in the KS Ravikumar-directed Ruler, which proved to be a 'double disaster' at the box office. The film, featuring Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika as the leading ladies, received unflattering reviews due to the middling execution. He will be hoping to score a much-needed hit with NBK 106. The film is expected to hit the screens sometime next year.

