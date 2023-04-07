New Salman film will 'leave a mark': Director Samji

New Salman Khan film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will 'leave a mark': Director Farhan Samji

PTI
  • Apr 07 2023, 15:46 ist
A Salman Khan Film production, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is slated to be released on April 21. Credit: AFP File Photo

It's a big responsibility to deliver a wholesome experience for Salman Khan fans, says Farhan Samji, the director of the superstar's upcoming Eid release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

The director said the film has all the quintessential elements of a Salman Khan movie -- romance, drama, emotion and action.

“As a fan, half your work is done when Salman Khan comes and looks at the camera. But the pressure and expectations are double. When you work with a superstar, the idea is to justify the character, the dialogues, etc,” Samji told PTI in a virtual interview.

“We have left no stone unturned. We have made it as commercial and as emotional as possible. It is a 'masala entertainer'. We have explored everything. We have North-South culture (in it). We are hopeful the film will leave a mark,” he added.

Samji, best known for directing Housefull 4 and  Bachchhan Paandey, said it is important to not get swayed by the 'stardom' of an actor.

Also Read | Siddharth Anand to direct 'Tiger vs Pathaan' for Yash Raj Films

“There is stardom but one has to remain true to the story. For instance, the character of Bajrangi Bhaijaan would not do hard core action, so we can’t think everything keeping in mind the fans. We can’t turn the actor into a superhero.”

The 48-year-old director said he didn’t let the burden of directing a film for the superstar affect him and treated it as a big "opportunity".

“We all work for years to do a big film. I got that opportunity to direct Salman sir, and if I think of the pressure, then it is a bad attitude... The expectation of fans is of a different level. I don’t know how good or bad my film is but I can assure that the fans will not be disappointed,” he added.

Samji's previous directorial efforts have received negative reviews from critics and have moderately performed at the box office. The director, however, believes it is hard work and growth.

“Those who criticize have their own sensibility and I respect that. Those who don't like my style... I try to rectify things and make it better. I welcome all remarks,” the director said.

A Salman Khan Film production, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to be released on April 21.

The movie also features veteran Telugu star Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari.

