I.N.D.I.A. bloc leaders band together to join Rahul and Tejashwi in last leg of Voter Adhikar Yatra

Congress General Secretary and senior MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be with the yatra for two days on August 26 and 27 in Supaul and Darbhanga.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 17:23 IST
Published 22 August 2025, 17:23 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsTejashwi YadavBihar Assembly Elections 2025

