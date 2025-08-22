<p>NEW DELHI, DHNS: I.N.D.I.A heavyweights MK Stalin and Akhilesh Yadav as well as Congress top guns will join Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav in the last week of 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. </p><p>While DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin will join the yatra in Darbhanga on August 27, Samajwadi Party chief Yadav will be with the leaders in Chapra on the last day of the yatra on August 30, which will be followed by a rally in Patna's iconic Gandhi Maidan on September 1.</p> .Bengal bypolls: Suvendu Adhikari stages dharna near Raj Bhavan, claims genuine voters couldn’t vote.<p>Congress General Secretary and senior MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will be with the yatra for two days on August 26 and 27 in Supaul and Darbhanga. </p><p>Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be part of the yatra in Bettiah on August 29.</p><p>Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal said JMM supremo and Jharkhand Chief Minister as well as Congress Chief Ministers A Revanth Reddy and Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will also join the yatra. </p><p>"As the Voter Adhikar Yatra becomes a historic agitation against Vote Chori that is captivating the people of India, not just Bihar - prominent I.N.D.I.A. and INC leaders will join the Yatra in the coming week," Venugopal said.</p>