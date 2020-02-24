Not a huge fan of superhero genre, says Liam Neeson

Hollywood veteran Liam Neeson has ruled out his return to superhero movies as the actor says he is not a fan of the genre.

The 67-year-old actor had famously portrayed the villainous Ra's al Ghul in Christopher Nolan's critically-acclaimed The Dark Knight trilogy.

Talking to Entertainment Tonight, Neeson said that he is done with genre and has no desire to star in any superhero movie in the future.

"I'm really not a huge fan of the genre. I think it's Hollywood with all the bells and whistles and the technical achievements and stuff -- which I admire -- but I have no desire to go into the gym for three hours every day to pump myself up to squeeze into a Velcro suit with a cape," the actor said.

"I admire the actors and I know some of the actors who do it -- and do it fantastically. It's just not my genre, it really isn't," he added.

Neeson also said that he is not looking to return to the Star Wars universe as well because the films are "quite exhausting" to shoot. The actor had portrayed Qui-Gon Jinn in George Lucas' 1999 movie Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace.

"The first Star Wars, I was in that, that was 22 years ago, and I enjoyed that, because it was novel and that was new.

"I was acting to tennis balls, which were ultimately going to be little fuzzy furry creatures and stuff. That was interesting, acting-wise, to try and make that seem real, but that was the last. It's quite exhausting," Neeson said.