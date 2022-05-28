Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins popular K-pop band Blackswan

As part of the training, which started in December, both the artists had to work on their Korean language, dancing and vocal skills

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 28 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 14:54 ist
Shreya Lenka. Credit: Instagram/@drenter_official

Shreya Lenka, an 18-year-old girl from Odisha's Rourkela, has been selected as the fifth member of popular South Korean pop band Blackswan.

Lenka, who goes by stage name Sriya, will be joining the original members of the girl group -- Youngheun, Fatou, Judy and Leia -- along with Gabriela Dalcin (Gabi) from Brazil as the sixth member.

Record label DR Music welcomed Lenka and Dalcin on board in an Instagram post.

"With their debut, we will be back with the new Blackswan," the post, accompanied with photographs of the new members, read.

Lenka and Dalcin were selected for the band after participating in the six-month-long global auditions, that were announced by DR Music last year after Hyeme left the girl group.

D R Music Entertainment Korea director Philip Y J Yoon said Lenka and Dalcin worked well together during the audition process.

"They showed us very positive energy when sticking together and achieving each of the assignments they needed to overcome. It was one of the reasons we decided not to separate them," Yoon told PTI in an email interaction.

As part of the training, which started in December, both the artists had to work on their Korean language, dancing and vocal skills.

"The duo will now start preparing for their new album and stage performances," Yoon added.

Lenka, a trained dancer, was introduced to K-pop by a friend a few years ago. She found the choreography in the music videos very attractive and got hooked onto its "unique style" of singing and dancing.

Boy band Exo was the teenager's introduction to the world of K-pop and subsequently she fell in love with songs by the BTS, Stray Kids and The Boyz. In 2020, she saw K-pop record labels open online auditions due to the Covid-19 pandemic and decided to give it a shot.

When Lenka’s family learnt that she was applying for K-pop auditions, her grandmother introduced her to a classical music teacher. Her short stint in learning Odissi helped her improve subtle nuances.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
K-pop

What's Brewing

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Odisha's Shreya Lenka joins famous K-pop band Blackswan

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Now, music out of gravity, elements and photosynthesis

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

Hindi, French popular in Indian-origin schools in Tokyo

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

Men become Yakshas

Men become Yakshas

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

America’s gun culture must end

America’s gun culture must end

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

 