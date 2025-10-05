Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

BJP govt in UP attacking basic spirit of Constitution with dictatorial attitude: Akhilesh Yadav

In a statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister alleged that the BJP government is acting unconstitutional and undemocratic.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 01:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 01:30 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsAkhilesh Yadav

Follow us on :

Follow Us