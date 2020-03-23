Olga Kurylenko says she has 'completely recovered' from COVID-19

Quantum of Solace star Olga Kurylenko says she has "completely recovered" from coronavirus, two weeks after her diagnosis. The Ukrainian-born actor gave a health update on Instagram on Sunday and shared a picture in which she could be seen sitting with her son near the fireplace while wearing a face mask.

"I have completely recovered," she began her post.

Kurylenko, 40, then recalled her symptoms over the last two weeks.

"For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired," she said.

"By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day!" she added.

The actor said she is "enjoying" this time to reflect on many things and spent time with her son.

Kurylenko first revealed her positive COVID-19 test on March 17.