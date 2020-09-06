One year of 'Chhichhore': Cast and crew pay emotional tributes to Sushant Singh Rajput

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, actors Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma on Sunday paid homage to Sushant Singh Rajput on the first anniversary of their film Chhichhore, saying the late star will live in their hearts forever.

The college buddy-drama marked Rajput's last big screen appearance as Anirudh 'Anni' Pathak.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14.

Tiwari took to Twitter and shared a video montage, packed with visuals from the film's making: from the actor's prosthetic sessions, candid moments on set to greeting fans post its release on September 6, 2019.

"You'll be in our hearts forever! #WeMissYouSush," the director wrote.

Chhichhore, also starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Prateik Babbar, Naveen Polishetty, Tushar Pandey and Saharsh Kumar Shukla, chronicles the "before and after" of seven friends across two timelines.

Sharing the same video montage - set to music composer Pritam's hit track Woh Din Bhi Kya Din The - on Instagram, Kapoor captioned the post: "In loving memory of."

Sharma took to Instagram and wrote "Kammo", the name by which his character Gurmeet 'Sexa' Singh Dhillon called Rajput in the film.

Inspired by Tiwari's years at IIT-Bombay, Chhichhore garnered immense acclaim and worked wonders at the box office.

It was also one of Rajput's most celebrated performances, as a sincere college student and then an understanding father to a son who tries to commit suicide under pressure to score good grades.