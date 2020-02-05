Oscars 2020: Here's where to watch the short film nominees

The 92nd Academy Awards are nearly here, bringing with them a strong list of feature film nominees across major categories like best picture, best actor and best director. All of the films are those people would have seen in a cinema or on a streaming service like Netflix. But what of the short films? They don't usually get a cinema release, but surely one should be able to see them.

Here is where you can see most, if not all, the short film nominees in the 2020 Oscars.

Best Animated Short

Dcera (Daughter) – Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/ondemand/dceradaughter)

Hair Love – YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kNw8V_Fkw28)

Kitbull – YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AZS5cgybKcI), Disney+

Memorable – Unavailable

Sister – Unavailable

Best Live-Action Short

Brotherhood – YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sN67UI7psYo) (Arabic only)

Nefta Football Club – YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YP30vp2mCeg)

The Neighbors’ Window – YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k1vCrsZ80M4)

Saria – Unavailable

A Sister – Unavailable

Best Documentary Short

In the Absence – YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mrgpv-JgH9M)

Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl) – A&E (https://www.aetv.com/movies/learning-to-skateboard-in-a-warzone)

Life Overtakes Me – Netflix

St. Louis Superman – Not available, trailer on Vimeo (https://vimeo.com/370146191)

Walk Run Cha-Cha – The New York Times (https://vimeo.com/380740144)