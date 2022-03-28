Oscars 2022: List of winners and nominees

The Oscars 2022, the biggest night of the year for the film fraternity, is finally upon us much to the delight of movie buffs, Like always, this year's event is set to be a memorable affair as some of the biggest names from the industry are set to lock horns for top honours, Here's the list of winners and nominees.
* 'W' indicates the winner in the category in question
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Director
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Best Actress
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Best Actor
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Best Support Actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) 'W'
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Best Supporting Actor
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA) 'W'
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Best Costume Design
Jenny Beavan (Cruella)
Massimo Cantini Parrini (Cyrano)
Jacqueline West(Dune)
Luis Sequeira (Nightmare Alley)
Paul Tazewell (West Side Story)
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell (Don't Look Up)
Hans Zimmer (Dune)
Germaine Franco (Encanto)
Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)
Jonny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder (CODA)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi & Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts & Denis Villeneuve (Dune)
Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Adam McKay & David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Zach Baylin (King Richard)
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Best Animated Short
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best Live Action Short
Ala Kachuu — Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Film Editing
Hank Corwin (Don’t Look Up)
Joe Walker (Dune)
Pamela Martin (King Richard)
Peter Sciberras (The Power of the Dog)
Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum (Tick, Tick… Boom! )
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
Best Animated Feature
Encanto 'W'
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Documentary Short
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Original Song
“Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)
“Dos Oruguitas” — Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
“Down to Joy” — Van Morrison (Belfast)
“No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)
“Somehow You Do” — Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Best Cinematography
Greig Fraser (Dune)
Dan Lausten (Nightmare Alley)
Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog)
Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Janusz Kaminski (West Side Story)
Best International Feature
Drive My Car (Japan) 'W'
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italy)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norway)
Best Production Design
Zsuzsanna Sipos & Patrice Vermette (Dune)
Tamara Deverell & Shane Vieau (Nightmare Alley)
Grant Major & Amber Richards (The Power of the Dog)
(Stefan Dechant & Nancy Haigh (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Rena DeAngelo & Adam Stockhausen (West Side Story)
Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
No Time to Die
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube