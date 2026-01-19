Menu
Reliance shares down over 3.5% after Q3 earnings announcement

The blue-chip stock dropped 3.50 per cent to Rs 1,406.50 on the BSE.
Last Updated : 19 January 2026, 07:13 IST
Published 19 January 2026, 07:13 IST
