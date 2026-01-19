<p>Bengaluru: Ozempic, an anti-diabetes medication launched recently in India, is gaining traction for its role in rapid weight loss.</p>.<p>A social media wave is prompting many Bengalureans to ask doctors to prescribe Ozempic, whose active ingredient is Semaglutide, specifically for rapid weight loss.</p>.<p>In India, Ozempic is considered off label for weight loss, meaning it has been approved only for Type 2 diabetes and not for weight loss by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).</p>.<p>Wegovy, another drug containing Semaglutide, has been approved for weight loss. However, because Ozempic was prescribed off label for weight loss earlier, people prefer Ozempic over Wegovy, doctors say.</p>.Ozempic, Mounjaro and other weight-loss drugs linked to rare but serious eye conditions.<p>Dr Nishchitha K, a consultant endocrinologist, told DH: "Ozempic is prescribed for patients with Type 2 diabetes when lifestyle measures and first line medication have not helped in controlling the blood sugar. Ozempic also helps in weight loss as it reduces appetite. I consider it for weight loss only when there is a clear health risk because of the weight and standard weight loss methods have not helped."</p>.<p>Dr Samith A Shetty, a consultant diabetologist, said: "While genuine medical needs drive many prescriptions, increased social media exposure and celebrity narratives have led to a rise in the demand from patients. Some people proactively request Ozempic for rapid loss of weight. This makes responsible prescription crucial."</p>.<p>Speaking about the precautionary measures before prescribing Ozempic, Dr Nishchitha explained: "Before starting, we assess a patient’s medical history, kidney and liver functions, any personal history of pancreatitis, gall bladder disease, or medullary thyroid cancer because GLP-1 analogues can be problematic in certain conditions. We review blood sugars, HbA1c, electrolytes and sometimes abdominal imaging if clinically indicated. After starting, blood glucose, weight, gastrointestinal symptoms and any unusual pain are monitored."</p>.<p><strong>Withdrawal risks</strong></p><p>Stopping Ozempic injections suddenly also results in medical complications, says Dr Subramanian Kannan, Director of Endocrinology and Diabetology at a private hospital.</p>.<p>"Clinical evidence shows that if the drug is stopped without structural lifestyle changes, hunger and weight will return. The medication suppresses appetite and stopping it often brings back those psychological pressures and strong hunger signals."</p>