Oscars 2023: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' walks away with Best Special Effects honour

The epic science fiction film, Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, clinched the trophy for Best Visual Effects at the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, a worthy win, given its stunning visuals.
The film comfortably defeated its fellow contenders, the German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman.
Also Read | Best director Oscar to 'Everything Everywhere' Daniels duo
Avatar: The Way of Water is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film Avatar. The film has so far collected $674.6 million at the US domestic box office and grossed over $2 billion worldwide.
The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is ongoing at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Meet heroes Bomman, Bellie of 'The Elephant Whisperers'
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins best actress award
New stars emerging in India’s space trajectory
Oscars red carpet: Elegance, lots of trains, candy glam
True artistry: Austria puppets charm with age-old craft
DH Toon | If you want to be rid of raids, 'join BJP'
'The Elephant Whisperers' triumphs at Oscars 2023