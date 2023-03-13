Oscars 2023: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' walks away with Best Special Effects honour

The epic science fiction film, Avatar: The Way of Water, directed by James Cameron, clinched the trophy for Best Visual Effects at the ongoing 95th edition of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles, a worthy win, given its stunning visuals.

The film comfortably defeated its fellow contenders, the German anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and The Batman.

Also Read | Best director Oscar to 'Everything Everywhere' Daniels duo

Avatar: The Way of Water is the long-awaited sequel to the 2009 film Avatar. The film has so far collected $674.6 million at the US domestic box office and grossed over $2 billion worldwide.

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, is ongoing at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles and is available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.